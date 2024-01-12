Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 12-Month High at $429.74

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $429.74 and last traded at $428.74, with a volume of 8229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $425.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.25 and its 200-day moving average is $398.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

