U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 77.6% in December

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

USEG opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $281,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

