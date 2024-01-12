U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 77.6% in December

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
U.S. Energy Trading Up 1.9 %
USEG opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.69.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on USEG
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 2 eCommerce upgrades that you can buy into
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Is Howmet Aerospace a buy after a bullish upgrade?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Will Pepsi’s Carrefour showdown result in more price disputes?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.