Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 1.7 %

UBSFY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.76. 18,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.