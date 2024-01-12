Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Raised to $15.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Udemy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.34. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $184.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $338,496.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,529,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,710,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,208,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,112. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after buying an additional 1,433,980 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 384.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 149,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 118,947 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 26.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

