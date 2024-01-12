Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.81

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 217268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

