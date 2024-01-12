UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,600 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the December 15th total of 871,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 407.1 days.

UniCredit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UniCredit stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

