UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the December 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
UniCredit Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UNCRY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 149,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,897. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $14.24.
About UniCredit
