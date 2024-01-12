UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the December 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNCRY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 149,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,897. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

