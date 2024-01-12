Unionview LLC Acquires 176 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Unionview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

