Unionview LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Unionview LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.0% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

NYSE LLY opened at $635.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $639.76.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,596 shares of company stock worth $31,272,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

