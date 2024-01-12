Unionview LLC Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Unionview LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447,605 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA opened at $100.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $81.89 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average is $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

