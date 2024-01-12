United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Price Performance

Shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $40.85. 4,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.38. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Increases Dividend

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from United Bancorporation of Alabama’s previous dividend of $0.25. United Bancorporation of Alabama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

