United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.8% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $159.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

