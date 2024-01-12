United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $500.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $479.92.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $551.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.82. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals will post 41.03 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.