United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.