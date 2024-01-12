United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 70.3% in December

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the December 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

United Utilities Group Trading Down 1.7 %

UUGRY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. 13,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.3893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.66) to GBX 1,050 ($13.38) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

