Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UMGP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.12.
About Universal Media Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Media Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 20% upside for JPMorgan Chase stock? Here’s how
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.