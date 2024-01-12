Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Down 95.6% in December

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the December 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Unrivaled Brands Price Performance
UNRV stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 260,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,629. Unrivaled Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile
