Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Down 95.6% in December

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the December 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Price Performance

UNRV stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 260,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,629. Unrivaled Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

