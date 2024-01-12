UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 89.5% in December

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the December 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UOL Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UOLGY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.55. 32,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. UOL Group has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

