Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.04 and last traded at C$4.02. Approximately 172,602 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 124,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Uranium Royalty from C$6.00 to C$6.26 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Uranium Royalty Price Performance
Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.32 million during the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 0.65%.
About Uranium Royalty
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
