Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Up 87.8% in December

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the December 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

UONE stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Urban One has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UONE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 440.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 64.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Urban One by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

