Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Up 87.8% in December

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the December 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Urban One Stock Performance
UONE stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Urban One has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
