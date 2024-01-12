Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 1,450.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Urbana Price Performance
Shares of UBAAF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.41. 181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Urbana has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $3.46.
About Urbana
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Urbana
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 20% upside for JPMorgan Chase stock? Here’s how
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.