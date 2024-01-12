Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 1,450.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Urbana Price Performance

Shares of UBAAF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.41. 181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. Urbana has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $3.46.

Get Urbana alerts:

About Urbana

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.