US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

US Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

US Foods stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,099. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. US Foods has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,983 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of US Foods by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of US Foods by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,757,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

