USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USDP opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.22. USD Partners has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). USD Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of USD Partners

USD Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in USD Partners by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

