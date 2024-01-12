V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Update

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 219.6% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

V Technology Price Performance

Shares of V Technology stock remained flat at $21.84 during trading on Friday. V Technology has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

About V Technology

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

