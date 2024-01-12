V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Update

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 219.6% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
V Technology Price Performance
Shares of V Technology stock remained flat at $21.84 during trading on Friday. V Technology has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.
About V Technology
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than V Technology
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 20% upside for JPMorgan Chase stock? Here’s how
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.