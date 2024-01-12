Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.63. The stock had a trading volume of 780,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.