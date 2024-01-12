VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.17

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 295953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 909,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,762,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,762,000 after purchasing an additional 431,597 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

