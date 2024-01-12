VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.17

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 295953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 20% upside for JPMorgan Chase stock? Here’s how
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.