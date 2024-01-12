VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after buying an additional 1,899,794 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH opened at $173.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.07. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $109.45 and a twelve month high of $176.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

