Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.1% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $85,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,809. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.06.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.