Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

