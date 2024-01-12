Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.89. 67,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,177. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $167.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.