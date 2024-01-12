Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $113.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average of $109.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

