Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Cut by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $47.71. 1,653,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,155,096. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

