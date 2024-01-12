Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,704 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,603. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.