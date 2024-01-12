Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 14.7% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $302,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $312.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,359. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $314.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

