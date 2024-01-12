Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.12. 2,413,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,310,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
