Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.07

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.07 and last traded at $79.78, with a volume of 37324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,019,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 171,061 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

