Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.07

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.07 and last traded at $79.78, with a volume of 37324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.01.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
