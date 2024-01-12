Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VO traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.89. The company had a trading volume of 129,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,169. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

