Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Aire Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.6% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after buying an additional 336,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,324,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.22. 22,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average of $203.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $221.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

