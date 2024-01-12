Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Down 49.1% in December

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,800 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VMBS opened at $46.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after buying an additional 8,121,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,227,000 after buying an additional 1,465,828 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.