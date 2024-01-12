Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Down 49.1% in December

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,800 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
VMBS opened at $46.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
