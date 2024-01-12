Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Raised by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 3.6% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $29,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,294,000 after purchasing an additional 399,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,138,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,752,000 after buying an additional 57,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.