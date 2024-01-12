Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 12-Month High at $218.14

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $218.14 and last traded at $217.26, with a volume of 12458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.31.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9112 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONE. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

