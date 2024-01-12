Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 12-Month High at $218.14

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $218.14 and last traded at $217.26, with a volume of 12458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.96.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.31.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9112 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
