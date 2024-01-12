Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.32

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.32 and last traded at $77.27, with a volume of 222990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

