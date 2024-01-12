Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,433. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

