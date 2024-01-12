Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lifted by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after buying an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after buying an additional 429,514 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.26. 803,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,433. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

