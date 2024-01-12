Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Boosted by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.52. 1,012,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,784. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

