Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,481,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 743,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.71. The stock had a trading volume of 103,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,128. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $246.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

