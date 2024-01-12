Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 7.2% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

