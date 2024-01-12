Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $16,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.16%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

