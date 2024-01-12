Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $236.58. 1,523,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,950. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.97 and a 200 day moving average of $222.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

