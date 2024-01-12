Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $149.36. 470,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.48. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.